iQuit: My Hellish Attempt to Leave Apple’s Walled Garden

I, for one, failed. Neither I nor the experts I consulted could figure out how to get my photos, texts and other data out of iCloud and convert them to files that could live seamlessly on my Pixel or Dell. Eventually, the hassle seemed like more trouble than it was worth. I didn’t want to give up a decade of iMessage memories with friends and family, and I couldn’t stand having to log back into my Apple account online every time I wanted to find an old photo. So I returned the Android and PC and instead bought a new iPhone and MacBook Air. Although these devices are as refined and powerful as they’ve always been, Apple didn’t have to make the best products to regain my business. I just wanted my life back.