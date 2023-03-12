BloombergNo Risk of UK Contagion From SVB Collapse, Sunak Says
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
No Risk of UK Contagion From SVB Collapse, Sunak Says
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted there is no contagion risk to UK banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, as the government works “at pace” to find a way to ring fence the country’s technology and life sciences industries.
IN FLIGHT - MARCH 12: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with members of the media during a "huddle" onboard a plane bound for San Diego on March 12, 2023 in flight. President Biden will host British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego for an AUKUS meeting to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations. (Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool /Getty Images) Photographer: Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe
ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) --
(Bloomberg) --
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted there is no contagion risk to UK banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, as the government works “at pace” to find a way to ring fence the country’s technology and life sciences industries.
“We don’t believe there is a systemic contagion risk,” Sunak told reporters on Sunday on a flight to the US. “We’re working to recognize the anxiety and the concerns customers of the bank have and making sure we can work to find a solution that secures people’s operational liquidity and cash-flow needs.”
Asked if the Treasury will come up with a solution by the time the London markets open on Monday morning, Sunak replied: “The Treasury is working at pace.” The prime minister told reporters that any talk of the UK setting up an emergency fund to bail out bank customers is “speculation.”
Asked if he is satisfied that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is overseeing a robust regulatory environment for UK banks, Sunak replied “yes.”