72 Hours in Washington: How the Frenzied SVB Rescue Took Shape

Silicon Valley bigs—many with a libertarian, get-government-off-our-backs bent—quickly looked to Washington. They implored the administration to step in and rescue depositors, or risk having banks topple like dominoes. On Friday morning, March 10, the new White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and Lael Brainard, the former Fed vice chair who’d just become director of Biden’s National Economic Council, went to the Oval Office to brief the president. They told him there was potential for the bank to be shut down—as it was later that day, even before the close of financial markets—and that there was a possibility of contagion, according to a source familiar with the discussion.