Suella Braverman Made A Grave Miscalculation This Week

Braverman’s claim that the police take a softer approach with left-wing demonstrators than they do with right-wing protest also chimes with her colleagues. Last week, it was revealed in the that senior officers had (unwittingly) invited two Hamas supporters to advise them on defusing tensions during the marches. Echoing the language of liberal critics who condemn the Met for “institutional racism,” Braverman detects institutional obeisance to fashionable liberal causes. Under Rowley’s predecessor, Black Lives Matter supporters who breached lockdown restrictions during the pandemic were given an easy ride — some officers publicly took the knee before their superiors called a halt. Anti-lockdown protestors and feminists who attended the vigil of a woman raped and murdered by a police officer, however, were arrested on the spot. Just as likely, this was institutional stupidity.