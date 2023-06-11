Stock Rally That Keeps Going Could Be ‘Dangerous’ Right Now: Q&A

In the last two or three months, with this continued strength of the labor market, the one thing that we have changed is that we have reduced the duration of a recession from three quarters to two quarters. I almost wonder if this is even going to feel like a recession. If you look around, are you going to say, ‘Wow, the US is in a recession?’ Probably not because it’s that mild. So I think maybe the more important part of this, at least from an asset-allocation perspective, is what the impact on earnings is going to be. And you can already see in that downward trend, you get into recession, earnings will continue to come down and that’s really what’s going to weigh on asset prices. But certainly if you look at the labor market and what we’re expecting, we’re projecting unemployment to rise to 4.1% by year-end. That is still essentially full employment. So it’s not, I don’t think, going to be a very, very tough recession for the population.