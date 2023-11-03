European Stocks Are Still Cheap For A Reason

A little more than a quarter of the revenue for large-cap euro area companies emanates from within the bloc, where growth is sadly moribund. A similar amount is generated from Asia, predominately China, which is still struggling to recover from the pandemic. It is really only in the US that income growth for euro-based companies is healthy. It makes the argument to invest in Europe somewhat tortuous. Even if the European Central Bank is forced into cutting its official rates before the Federal Reserve next year, it would provide only a brief fillip, coming from a position of weakness rather than strength. Both regions are enduring much higher bond yields, but the pressure on profitability is more acute on indebted euro companies. Longer-term, the big swing factors such as demographics and (de)globalization also favor the US. The US reproduction rate at 1.78 children per mother, compares favorably to the EU average of 1.53. It drops to below 1.2 births in Italy. President Joe Biden’s administration has stolen the march on the European Union with its ongoing fiscal stimulus push. The Inflation Reduction Act is proving a game changer for new US manufacturing facilities. Onshoring can’t work everywhere, and Europe is the big loser as energy costs have soared in the region.