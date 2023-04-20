Starship Launch Ushers In A New Space Economy

Prior to joining academia, Sower was chief scientist at United Launch Alliance LLC, the joint venture between Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co., that designs and launches rockets for NASA, the Department of Defense and others. While there, he and his team developed a concept for an orbiting fuel depot that rockets could use to top off on their way to the moon and other destinations. According to him, the cost savings could be dramatic: refueling a moon-bound rocket launched from Earth will lower costs by a factor of three. “And if you’re coming back from the moon, and you can refuel on the surface of the moon with lunar propellant, the cost reduction is a factor of 70,” he said.