Stablecoin Reshuffling Chips Away At Tether’s Crypto Market Dominance

The shifting market dynamics has led to pronounced changes in stablecoins. The Binance-branded BUSD stablecoin is slowly being taken out of usage, following a US regulatory crackdown. Meanwhile, Tether’s biggest competitor, Circle’s USDC token, has lost about half its market share in the past year in the wake of turmoil at Silicon Valley Bank, which held reserves for the Boston-based firm. USDC was little change in August at around $26 billion.