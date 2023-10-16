Sports Are A Bright Spot In A Bad Year For M&A

As valuations rise, the days when an eccentric local sports fan with resources could buy and manage a team are fading away. Instead, the transactions require multiple partners, interests, complex financing and financial and personal background checks. Those are among the reasons why the NBA, MLB and NHL have changed their ownership rules to allow stakes by private equity. The rule changes allow larger numbers of investors — motivated by growth or simply fandom — to get involved in what looks like the surest bet in M&A. Goldman’s new sports franchise unit, formed at what might be the boom’s peak, is poised to take advantage.