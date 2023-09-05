London Dodges A Bullet With Arm’s U.S. Listing

Though it may seem more attractive for fund managers to pick up such a tantalizing asset as Arm at a cheaper price, given its monopoly grip on digital-data chips, that’s not how equity capital markets roll. Hedge funds in particular tend to drive the success or failure of deals. As has become endemic across all types of new issuance, whether in bonds or equities, the size of buy orders submitted are often multiples of what a fund manager really wants. It's a big game of bluff, and the banks are the conductors. Large cornerstone investors may get hefty allocations, but it's opportunistic players that either provide momentum or undermine a transaction. It's all about the first-day premium to the listing price, as short-term speculation overshadows any fanciful notion of value investing. It's better to receive a smaller allocation at the top price than your full order size at the bottom end of the target range.