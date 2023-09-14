SoftBank Has Either Reopened the IPO Market or Killed It

Is it time to say “thank you” to the Japanese tech investor for reopening a moribund IPO market? Not so fast. At this level, there’s no guarantee Arm’s stock will sustain upward momentum in the coming months. The starting equity valuation is $52 billion, based on the share count on admission. Equity analysts unconnected to the share sale are in a different ballpark. Those at AllianceBernstein Holding LP got to $47 billion, and the number crunchers at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. reached only $39 billion. If Arm drifts below its issue price and stays there, the impact on sentiment could be dire.