A Year After His Death, Japan Is Closer To Abe’s Vision

It’s easy to forget that Japan could have taken a very different path. The remarks by China’s top diplomat this week that Japanese and South Koreans can “never become western” serve a reminder that Beijing still seeks to unite minds in Asia against the US. It may be of little use, with ties between Seoul and Tokyo at last on an upswing. After a quick pair of visits to their respective capitals, Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are reportedly set to meet on the sidelines of next week’s NATO meeting in Lithuania. Even the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has its powerful China doves. It has not been 15 years since former Japan leader Yukio Hatoyama sought to shift the country away from the US and closer to Beijing.