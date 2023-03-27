Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

Saudi National Bank, which is 37% owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, saw the value of its investment in Credit Suisse plummet by about $1 billion in a matter of months after it acquired a roughly 9.9% stake for 1.4 billion francs last year. During that time, shares in Saudi National Bank had slumped by about a third, wiping more than $25 billion off its market value before Credit Suisse’s deal with UBS. The stock was trading up 1% in Riyadh on Monday.