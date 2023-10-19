Short-Sellers Sink One Of Europe’s Hottest Stocks

Sartorius and rivals such as Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are facing a cornucopia of challenges. Pharma companies and their contract manufacturers are no longer ordering as much kit to produce Covid-19 vaccines and tests. Other customers are now reducing the extra inventories they amassed to protect themselves from snarled supply chains — a destocking phenomenon we’ve seen across the economy. Early-stage biotech customers face an R&D funding squeeze triggered by higher interest rates. And US and Chinese customers have grown more cautious about investment or have sufficient capacity. The upshot is Sartorius’ revenue is expected to fall about 17% this year.