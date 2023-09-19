Russia’s Crude Shipments Hit a Three-Month High as Cuts Tapered

Most of the cargoes on ships without an initial destination eventually end up in India. Even so, the volumes heading to the country that has become the biggest buyer of Russia’s seaborne crude are down from recent highs. Adding the “Unknown Asia” and “Other Unknown” volumes to the total for India gives a figure of 1.8 million barrels a day in the four weeks to Sept. 17, down from a high of 2.15 million barrels a day in the period to May 21, but up from 1.66 million barrels a day in the period to Sept. 10.