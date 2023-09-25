Rupert Murdoch Was The Last Of The Press Barons

There is little chance that we will see any press barons in the future. The information revolution has moved beyond the newspaper to something more nebulous — a stream of headlines, images, clickbait and quick takes that is updated by the second rather than once a day. Information giants such as Google and Facebook are robbing newspapers of both their advertisers and readers (and, as Murdoch loves to complain, their content as well). It is true that a few moguls still exhibit interest in the print media — Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post and Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, has a majority stake in The Atlantic. But for the most part, these are luxury brands controlled by people who made their money elsewhere rather than pistons in a financial empire. The Guardian is owned by a trust dominated by the great and the good (the Scott Trust Limited) and the Financial Times by a relatively unknown Japanese company (Nikkei Inc.). In 2021, just under half of all US adults turned to social media for news; a subsequent study in the UK showed that most people under 40 get their news from social media, particularly TikTok, rather than “the legacy media.”