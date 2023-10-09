Rout In 10-Year Treasury Notes Is No Wild Aberration

Others may view the developments in a positive light. If you believed that the economy was running too hot to tame inflation, then you must also believe that it can take a little extra restraint from higher yields and that perhaps they’re “just what the doctor ordered.” Personally, I’m less optimistic than I was in July (when 10-year yields ended the month at 3.95%), but I’m not ready to join the economic doomsday crowd. For the most part, the latest moves seem like a normal development at this stage in the Fed’s inflation fight. Whether the Fed can win the battle without triggering an economic downturn is still an open question, but the latest developments in the bond market have guaranteed that we’ll find out sooner rather than later.