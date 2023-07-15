US Homeowners Are Tapping $9 Trillion in Real Estate Wealth

Still, it’s a way for people who have seen the value of their homes increase to get access to cash, especially for those who missed the refinancing boom when borrowing costs were low during the pandemic. In 2022, annual Heloc originations rose 34% from the prior year, to 1.41 million individual loans. That was the highest total since 2008, according to credit reporting agency TransUnion. And while 2023 figures aren’t yet in, the number of Heloc accounts has risen in each of the last three quarters for which data is available.