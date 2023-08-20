US Housing Affordability Hits Worst Point In Nearly Four Decades

For now, potential buyers are facing “a lot of mixed messages,” according to Bess Freedman, chief executive officer of real estate brokerage Brown Harris Stevens. Consumers don’t know if the Fed is going to keep raising rates or what else is on the horizon, she said. “There’s been a meaningful change in the economy,” she said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “We’ve avoided a recession, inflation has come down. But for housing, we’re still in a sluggish market. We’re not out of the woods yet.”