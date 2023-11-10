In Uruguay, A Tax Haven With Lots Of Beaches And Little Crime

The draw isn’t only the roughly 140 miles of Atlantic coast dotted with beach towns, including a stretch that’s been dubbed the Hamptons of South America. Months after taking office in March 2020, President Luis Lacalle Pou, a 50-year-old proponent of free-market policies (and an avid surfer), issued a decree making it easier for foreigners to make Uruguay their domicile for tax purposes. To be eligible under the new tax residency rules, expats must spend no fewer than 60 days in Uruguay and buy property worth at least about $500,000 or invest a minimum of $2.2 million in a business. The payoff: no taxes on foreign investment income for 11 years.