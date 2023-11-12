Private Equity Courts A Growing Class Of Mini-Millionaires

Individuals with assets between $1 million and $5 million dedicate only about 1% of their net worth to private equity and similar investments, Bain says, and increasing that share even modestly could translate to tens of billions of dollars for cash-hungry firms. But such investors can be more skittish than the financial giants, typically wanting the ability to cash out in the event of doctor bills, divorces or disasters, and they have a reputation in the industry for reneging on their commitments. One attorney, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information, says he’s seen as many defaults from individuals on pledges to funds in the last two years as he saw in 15 years working with institutional investors.