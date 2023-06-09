Prince Harry Confronts His Demons

The prince isn't just tilting at windmills, though. To begin with, he does have a legitimate grievance. His was a life of entitlement, it is true, but this came with obligations. The British monarchy is funded from the public purse, and the unwritten price is that its members will provide fodder for the media. Prince Harry is right to point out that he was born without choice into this contractual relationship. Moreover, his mother, Princess Diana, was a victim of media manipulation and died in 1997 at age 36 while being pursued by photographers. No amount of privilege can make up for that loss. Many will not envy him.