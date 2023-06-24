BQPrimeBloombergPrigozhin Says Wagner Won’t Surrender After Putin’s Address
Prigozhin Says Wagner Won’t Surrender After Putin’s Address

Wagner paramilitary group won’t surrender to demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin or the security services, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, Wagner’s owner, says in audio message in his Telegram channel.

24 Jun 2023, 3:54 PM IST
BQPrime
People sit at the desk in the office in the 'PMC Wagner Centre', associated with the founder of the Wagner private military group (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block on the National Unity Day, in Saint Petersburg, on November 4, 2022. Photographer: Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images
(Bloomberg) -- Wagner paramilitary group won’t surrender to demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin or the security services, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, Wagner’s owner, says in audio message in his Telegram channel.

  • Putin called them traitors in address to nation earlier today
  • NOTE: Putin Denounces Wagner ‘Treason’ as Feud Erupts Into Revolt

