Pound’s Tentative Recovery Masks Worst Year Since Brexit Vote

A turbulent year for the pound is coming to an end, with little evidence that 2023 will be much different.

Signs of a painful UK economic downturn keep piling up, making analysts doubtful that the currency can extend—or even sustain—its recent rebound against the dollar. The options market also shows skepticism, with traders still gloomy over the long run.

The pound has surged from an all-time low reached in September, boosted by a change of government following Liz Truss’ ill-fated tenure as leader and a weakening dollar. But it’s still down 11% in 2022, heading for its worst year since the Brexit vote in 2016.