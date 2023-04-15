Political Polarization Fuels Medical Misinformation

Altay, who tested participants from both the US and the UK, argued that we’re seeing a moral panic about misinformation that’s been exaggerated by people’s false sense of superior discernment. He said he thinks the media are contributing to an “alarmist” view with stories that, for example, overstate how many people believe in QAnon (a conspiracy theory that involves liberal elites extracting blood from children). Perhaps the public is not as gullible as has been assumed.