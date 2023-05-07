How A Dishwasher Engineer Challenged Elon Musk’s Grip On Commercial Space

Beck was soon elevated to the design office, where he had more influence on the form and function of products. Fisher & Paykel specialized in high-end dishwashers and washing machines, and was struggling with the issue of how the dishwashers dispensed detergent. Most appliance manufacturers bought their dispensers from the same supplier, but since Fisher & Paykel wanted to be better than other companies, it paired Beck with an experienced engineer and asked them to come up with an original design. Without delving too deeply into the sublime intricacies of dispenserology, it can be said that Beck thought up a novel convergent-to-divergent nozzling system that really let the detergent’s water softener do its thing.