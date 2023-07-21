Spot Bitcoin ETFs Are Coming. Beware the Risk.

The Sharpe Ratio recognizes that volatility is just as important as return because the higher the volatility of an investment, the less likely it is that investors will hang around to capture the return. Nowhere is that truer than with Bitcoin. Indeed, Bitcoin’s record since inception is largely irrelevant because few people bought it in 2010 and held it ever since; investors have more commonly dipped in and out along the way. Bitcoin’s long-term record is no more useful to day-one investors because its pace of growth has slowed over time and will continue to as it matures.