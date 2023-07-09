How Mobile Money Is Bringing Electricity To the World’s Poorest

While that worked for a while, the partners soon realized that in Congo—one of the planet’s 10 most impoverished countries, with some 60 million people living on less than $2.15 per day, according to the World Bank—they needed another strategy if they wanted to keep growing. Around the same time, as more Africans bought cellphones, the concept of mobile money was taking root. Instead of cash, more people in the region began to use their handsets to make purchases, transfer funds and sock away savings via services such as M-Pesa.