Five Takeaways From The Paris Summit To Fix Global Climate Finance

Many of the countries that attended the Paris summit were also present at an earlier summit in May 2021 focused on the severe economic shock of the pandemic. Rich countries at the earlier meeting made a commitment to secure $100 billion in so-called Special Drawing Rights, or SDRs, a term for funds available to all IMF members in amounts that are tied to the size of their economies. Countries can access the funds through the IMF in emergencies, and doing so doesn’t add to their debt burdens. Emergency funds like this are often desperately needed by poorer countries facing down climate-driven disasters, but poor countries have minimal access to SDRs.