Adaptation Is Climate Tech Funding’s Biggest Blind Spot

Adaptation solutions are an important piece of the climate tech puzzle because even if the world were to magically cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero tomorrow, some global warming is already baked into the climate system, putting many under-resourced countries at risk of extreme weather events. The lowest-emitting countries often experience the worst impacts of climate change, ranging from sea level rise and extreme heat to flooding. Those countries also have the fewest resources to adapt, and the climate tech industry could help address the shortfall.