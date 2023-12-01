OpenAI Exposes The Clash Of Governing Money And Mission

In Patagonia’s case, the one big defect in its plan appears to be the lack of any sort of mechanism for ensuring that the trust’s board maintains its stated mission of protecting the environment. But this also seems to be the fatal flaw at OpenAI and most companies attempting to make their pursuit of a social good just as important as making money. As Duke’s Aguirre puts it: Who is guarding the guardians in all of these cases? In traditional governance, she said, shareholders can oust a board if they feel it’s not protecting their interests. But there is no equivalent when it comes to a company’s purpose — no personified representation of mission that can hold a board accountable when that mission comes under threat. Last week, OpenAI learned that missing link has the potential to take down a company. Solving for it might not be something it wants to leave up to the likes of artificial intelligence.