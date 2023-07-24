OPEC’s War Chest for an Energy Transition Is Shrinking

The desire to diversify also fuels rivalry and suspicion, as epitomized by occasional flare-ups in the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (including this latest account of clashes in the Wall Street Journal). The UAE has carefully built up Dubai over many years as a finance and tourism hub and has been more effective in attracting foreign capital than its bigger neighbor. While both countries share a desire to maximize oil profits for as long as possible, and maintain regional stability, there is an inherent brittleness to relations centered on two autocrats and their narrow circles. Reported occasional threats by the UAE to leave OPEC cannot be discounted entirely, especially when you look at the glaring differences in economic models and, therefore, how each country chooses to meet the challenges of a decarbonizing world.