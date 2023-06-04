OPEC Latest: Fight Over African Members Hangs Over Talks

There is no sign of Russia’s promised 500,000 barrel a day output cut in the country’s exports — and that’s what matters to the global market. Three months in, crude shipments in the four weeks to May 28 were more than 1.4 million barrels a day higher than they were at the end of last year and 270,000 barrels a day up on February, the baseline month for the pledged reduction. Overseas shipments of refined products have fallen, but by less than they normally do at this time of year. And refinery runs, which typically drop for seasonal maintenance, have rebounded in late May.