Why My Recession Rule Could Go Wrong This Time

If that’s the case, recession indicators based on the unemployment rate, like the Sahm rule, may not be as accurate this time. On the path back to normal, unemployment may move above 4% for some time, which would trigger the rule but not a recession as jobs catch up to supply. The Sahm rule would not be the first recession indicator to “break” in this cycle. Last year, real gross domestic product declined for two consecutive quarters without the National Bureau of Economic Research declaring a recession — something that hadn’t occurred in the US since 1947. The declines were driven by a sharp drop in net exports and large swings in inventories – both of which are consistent with resolving disruptions in global supply chains.