Stuff Happens — War Makes Being Brave on Oil Risky

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- I instinctively fill up my car whenever war breaks out in the Middle East, yet it appears my better-safe-than-sorry anxiety is premature. Nearly a month after Hamas attacked Israel, oil prices have barely inched higher.

The reason? For now, despite ample rhetoric on both sides, Tehran and Washington are trying to prevent an energy crisis on top of the diplomatic one.

Let me emphasize “trying” and “for now” here. As oil trading throughout this geopolitical crisis continues, one should remember former UK Prime Minister Harold Macmillan’s warning: “Events, dear boy, events.” As a whole, oil traders seem relaxed. Brent crude, the global benchmark, closed at $84.58 a barrel on Oct. 6, the day before Hamas militants attacked Israel in a surprise dawn raid, killing more than 1,000 people and taking hundreds of hostages. Almost a month later, with several thousands more killed on the Palestinian side amid Israel’s fierce retaliation, Brent is only slightly elevated.

On Wednesday this week, it changed hands at just above $85.But what about the options market, the arena where tail risk is priced? Shortly after the attack, the so-called put-call option skew turned bullish as traders priced in the risk of a spike. Since then, the skew has given up most of its gains.

Tellingly, the open interest on the call option contract that would profit from oil rising to $100, $110 and $115 over the next three weeks has declined the past couple of days, after more than doubling since October. That’s perplexing. The likelihood of a wider regional war may be far-fetched, but its impact would be severe. In market parlance: The tail is rather fat. It does feel like the options market is a bit too sanguine.