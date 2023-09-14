For Saudi Arabia, $100-a-Barrel Oil Is Already Here

For most of the last 35 years, those differentials were measured in cents rather than dollars. And, except for Asia, they were mostly negative, meaning Riyadh sold its crude at a discount to the European and US benchmarks. Asia paid a premium, but it was relatively small. Between 2000 and 2020, the kingdom charged European buyers an average discount to Brent of about $3 per barrel. More recently, it has charged a premium that’s been growing. For September, Saudi set the price of Arab Light at a record high of $5.80 a barrel more than Brent. For American consumers, that premium is also at a record of nearly $7.25 a barrel. For Asia, the premium is currently smaller, though last year it surged to a record of nearly $10.