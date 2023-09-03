Oil Industry Elite Hits Singapore To Debate Crude's Next Twist

Crude’s gyrations over 2023 saw global benchmark Brent hit the lowest level since 2021 in June at just over $70 a barrel. That slump — which caught out overly bullish banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. — was driven in part as flows from Russia proved more resilient than expected despite sanctions and a price cap imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. Supply curbs led by Saudi Arabia then paved the way for a revival, with Brent now above $88.