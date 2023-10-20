Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up In U.S.-China Trade War

Prices for the year-old GeForce RTX 4090, originally listed at $1,599, are now as high as 29,000 yuan ($3,970) on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao marketplace as retailers begin to pull it from their shelves. The RTX 4090 is Nvidia’s top-of-the-line GPU and an aspirational item for gamers worldwide, but it’s now prohibited to export to China without a US government license after its performance was found to exceed a threshold set by American officials, Nvidia said in a filing this week.