AI Is Helping Create the Chips That Design AI Chips

Today’s chips have connections as thin as 5 nanometers, 20-times smaller than the Covid-19 virus, spurring the need for new approaches. Thankfully the errors between design and result aren’t entirely random. Engineers can predict the variations by working backward: Start with what you hope to achieve and crunch a lot of numbers to work out what the photolithography mask should look like to achieve it. This technique, called inverse lithography, was pioneered 20 years ago by Peng Danping at Silicon Valley software startup Luminescent. That Peng, who since moved to TSMC as a director of engineering, completed his PhD not in electrical engineering but applied mathematics hints at the data-centric nature of inverse lithography technology (ILT).