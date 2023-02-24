Nikki Haley And Tim Scott May Be Too Nice To Win

The rise of Haley and Scott should be a welcome development for a party desperate to update itself for the 21st century. Both have lived versions of the American Dream — hopeful stories that the nation would do well to hear after years of pandemic and economic uncertainty. Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants who rose to the highest levels of state and national government; Scott is the African-American son of a single mother who joined Congress more than a decade ago after defeating the son of famed segregationist Strom Thurmond.