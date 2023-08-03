The Long Arm Of The Kremlin And The Politics Of Uranium

In the capital of Niamey, pro-coup crowds have waved the Russian flag to denounce French imperialism. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group, welcomed the military takeover. Wagner already operates in neighboring Mali after the coup there. The long arm of the Kremlin meddles in the geopolitics of energy in many ways — not often in the most obvious ones.If Niger falls into the Russian orbit, the world would depend even more on Moscow – and its clients — for atomic energy. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, two former Soviet republics, are among the world’s top uranium producers, accounting for about 50% of the world’s mined supply. Add Russia and Niger to that, and the share jumps to just above 60%. Uranium is only the beginning of what’s called the nuclear fuel cycle. While Russia is also the world’s sixth-largest uranium miner, its real power lies elsewhere in that cycle: the transformation of the commodity into usable atomic fuel rods for civil reactors via so-called conversion and enrichment.Russia accounts for nearly 45% of the global market for uranium conversion and enrichment, according to data from the World Nuclear Association. It’s a stranglehold that has created what US officials recently called a “strategic vulnerability” that’s “unsustainable.” About a third of all the enriched uranium consumed last year by US utilities came from Russia, at a cost of nearly $1 billion paid to a company directly controlled by the Kremlin. More than a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Washington hasn’t banned imports of Russian nuclear fuel.