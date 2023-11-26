A Biotech Slump Is Emptying Labs and Threatening Research on New Drugs

Sangamo will finish a current Fabry trial as planned and is seeking funding or a partner for help with moving its studies to the final stage, a spokesperson said. Yet it’s been another bleak year for biotech companies as a closely watched index of stocks, often called the XBI, just passed 1,000 days from its early 2021 peak. The number of companies exploring strategic options — typically a sign of desperation — just hit a record high, according to analysts from Stifel.