The Rich Fight Different From You And Me

The ever-entertaining Griffin has gone on to a corporate job with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Las Vegas-based company that started it all. Bonnar’s career went the other way: He meandered from MMA to wrestling to a run-in with the police. He died suddenly in December 2022 from what was first described as a heart attack. This past March, the coroner’s office in Clark County, Nevada, said it was the result of an “accidental” fentanyl overdose. Bonnar had said he’d been on a prescription of 30 mg of oxycodone a day — a moderate amount — for the pain resulting from his fighting career. Griffin tweeted: “Stephan was a lot of things: He was always the most interesting person in the room, he had the biggest heart and most importantly, he was my friend. I always loved it that people got excited when they found out we were really friends. I’ll always miss you, brother.”