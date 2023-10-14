BQPrimeBloombergMusk Says Advertising Revenue On X ‘Drops Massively’ During War
Musk Says Advertising Revenue On X ‘Drops Massively’ During War

14 Oct 2023, 4:37 PM IST
The new Twitter X logo at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Elon Musk has changed Twitter Inc.'s logo, replacing its signature blue bird with a stylized X as part of the billionaire's vision of transforming the 17-year-old service into an everything app. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said advertising revenue on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, “drops massively during war,” according to a post in response to an user’s tweet about her payouts going down. 

His comment comes as X faces growing regulatory scrutiny in the European Union over concerns about potential violent or terrorism-related content on the social media platform.

Musk didn’t refer to any specific conflict in his post. 

