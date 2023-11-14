Musk, Citi’s Fraser Among The CEOs Wooing China’s Xi At APEC

In recent months high-level officials from both countries have met multiple times to lay the groundwork for the first summit between the two men in a year. In one sign of a potential thaw, the Chinese government is considering unveiling a purchase agreement for Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jetliner during APEC, according to people familiar with the situation. Xi isn’t expected to announce a formal order for the plane, the people said. But a deal would be a significant breakthrough for Boeing, which has been largely frozen out of the Chinese market in recent years. In another development, China bought more than 3 million metric tons of soybeans from the US last week, a goodwill gesture, according to people familiar with the matter.