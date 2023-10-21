More Challenging Tests On Israel And Gaza Await The UK

The BBC has a global reputation for objective coverage earned over many decades and a fine record for promoting harmony at home. Its policy of referring to Hamas fighters as “militants” not terrorists is, however, contested. Although Hamas is designated as a “terrorist” organization in British law, the BBC doesn’t like to use such value judgments in its day-to-day reporting. Other UK independent television companies agree. But when the news of the al-Ahili hospital bombing first broke, the BBC news team should have hit the pause button. Were the IDF to blame or was the strike a misfire by Islamic Jihad, another Gaza based terrorist organization? How many casualties were there?