Money-Market Assets Hit Fresh Record On Fed Path Uncertainty
Money funds rise with the Fed's increase in the main policy rate to between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest in 22 years.
(Bloomberg) -- Money-market fund assets climbed to a fresh all-time high as interest rates north of 5% and uncertainty over the path of monetary policy lure cash from banks and other investors.
About $40 billion poured into US money-market funds in the week through Aug. 16, according to data from the Investment Company Institute. Total assets reached $5.57 trillion, versus $5.53 trillion the previous week.
Bond yields have risen — with the US 30-year reaching the highest point since 2011 — as resilient economic data challenges the view that central bank rates are peaking. Higher yields and questions surrounding the economic outlook have driven myriad investors to the very front end of the market where they can earn more than 5% on risk-free assets like Treasury bills.
Investors have also been piling into money funds ever since the Federal Reserve began one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in decades last year to quell runaway inflation. Last month officials raised their main policy rate to between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest in 22 years. Money funds have been quicker to pass on the benefits to investors than banks.
In a breakdown for the week to Aug. 16, government funds, which invest primarily in securities like Treasury bills, repurchase agreements and agency debt saw assets climb to $4.59 trillion, a $37 billion increase. Prime funds, which tend to invest in higher-risk assets such as commercial paper, saw assets rise to $870 billion, a $5.1 billion increase.
