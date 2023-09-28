Minorities Are Delivering All The U.S. Labor Supply Growth

The population of working-age people is mostly, if not entirely, immune to such pressures (immigrants are drawn to the US by job opportunities). I’ve focused here on ages 16 through 54 because those 25 to 54 are “prime working age,” the years of highest labor-force participation, while ages 16 to 24 are when people usually first enter the labor force. The monthly population estimates from the BLS don’t sort out non-Hispanic Whites, but even without doing that it’s clear their numbers aren’t rising, given that the overall 16-to-54 White population (including Hispanic Whites) has fallen by almost 2 million over the past decade and almost 4 million since 2003 while the Hispanic population has risen steadily. (Don’t pay too much attention to the recent increase, much of which is simply a revision based on 2020 Census data.)