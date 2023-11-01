Meta And X Subscriptions Offer Users Little Play For Pay

X has its own problems with Europe, but its most expensive plan, called Premium+, is first and foremost about solving issues closer to home. The company is now worth just $19 billion, according to its internal valuation — barely a year on from Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover. This is due in part to a crash in advertising revenues as Musk tries to pivot to a hybrid business model in which some revenue is made up through paid subscriptions; the attempt has been underwhelming. According to one estimate, 950,000 to 1.2 million people pay for X’s $8-a-month option — less than 1% of its user base. Many of these will be the Musk die-hards for whom a subscription is a statement of politics and support. The Premium+ plan is less about attracting new power users but just extracting more from those already feverishly on board.