McCarthy Overcomes GOP Rebellion To Be Elected House Speaker

“Now, the hard work begins,” McCarthy said in his first address to the House as speaker. He ran through the broad strokes of his agenda, including strengthening the southern US border, addressing federal debt, confronting the rise of China, and investigating the Biden administration. “We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done,” he said.

The protracted deadlock between establishment Republicans and hard-line conservatives took 15 votes over more than four days to resolve. And it previews more chaos ahead over the political challenges that will come up this year, including raising the US debt ceiling and funding the government.

The final vote was preceded by dramatic moments on the House floor as the Republican dispute escalated to shouting and physical confrontations. After McCarthy was blocked on the 14th ballot, a stunning and humiliating defeat, he walked quickly to the back of the chamber and confronted Florida’s Matt Gaetz, one of his most strident critics.

Gaetz had held out on casting his vote until the very last moment, when it would be decisive. He then voted “present,” which left McCarthy just short of victory.

As McCarthy was walking back, appearing flustered, one of his allies, Mike Rogers of Alabama, stormed over to Gaetz and lunged at him. Rogers was restrained by Representative Richard Hudson of North Carolina as a stunned House watched it unfold.